Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

