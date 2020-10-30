Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.0745 on Exchanges

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $2.84 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

RKN is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,655,936 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

