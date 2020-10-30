Ravencoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $80.63 million and $6.43 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007550 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,365,375,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, QBTC, Nanex, Graviex, IDCM, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

