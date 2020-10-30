Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RLBD opened at $0.03 on Friday. Real Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company. The company focuses on offering branded consumer products through distribution, licensing, acquisition, and new brand development. The company's core business includes Real Brands Beverage Group, Real Brands Food Group, and Real Brands Venture Group.

