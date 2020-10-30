Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Short Interest Up 228.6% in October

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RCRT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.04.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 244.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

