RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.67.

RNR stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

