RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $181.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 306,661 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

