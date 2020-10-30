Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Up 175.7% in October

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Renasant by 82.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.