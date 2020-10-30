Rexnord Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXN. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE:RXN opened at $31.80 on Friday. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 93.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 23.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 722,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

