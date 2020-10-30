Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, Director Steven E. Howell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBKB opened at $6.98 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.
