Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, Director Steven E. Howell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBKB opened at $6.98 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.