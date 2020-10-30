Rosenblatt Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $180.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth $15,649,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

