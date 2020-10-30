SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $922,348.94 and approximately $68.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,254.45 or 1.00037841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00526555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00697629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

