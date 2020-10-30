salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $3,606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock valued at $175,736,313. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

