Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.