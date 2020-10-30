Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 218.8% in October

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCYYF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

