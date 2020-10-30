Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $14.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

