Scorpio Bulkers Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SALT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

