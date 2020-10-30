(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of (SDXAY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (SDXAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. AlphaValue lowered shares of (SDXAY) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SDXAY stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

(SDXAY) Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

