Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.54

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 65216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

