Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Rises By 237.2%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BIT opened at $15.65 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 253.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 69.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

