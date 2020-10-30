Short Interest in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Increases By 184.6%

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in China Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of China Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of China Fund by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

China Fund stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. China Fund has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

