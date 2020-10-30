Short Interest in G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Declines By 65.5%

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

