Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declines By 65.5%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.