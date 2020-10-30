Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Grows By 214.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.59. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.