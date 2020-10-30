Short Interest in Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Decreases By 64.9%

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Designs stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 228.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.