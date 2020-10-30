Short Interest in KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 200.0%

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

KBCSY stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

