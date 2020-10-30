Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Grows By 187.5%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

