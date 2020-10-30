Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Decreases By 65.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $80,070 and sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

