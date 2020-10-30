Short Interest in Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Rises By 210.3%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TGMGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited explores, develops and manages gold reserves. Theta Gold Mines Limited is based in Australia.

