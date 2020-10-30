Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

