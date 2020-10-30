Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.85 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

