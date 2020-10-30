Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,003.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $15,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

