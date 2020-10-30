Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

