Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of United States Steel worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 785,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

X stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

