Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,334,000 after acquiring an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,682,000 after buying an additional 338,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 244,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSH. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

VSH stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

