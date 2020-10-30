Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,472 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 836.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

