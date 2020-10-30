Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,848 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

