Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,453 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

