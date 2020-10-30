Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,127 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 83.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $258,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.