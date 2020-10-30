Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,148 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

