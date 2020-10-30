Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 712 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

