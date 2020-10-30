Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,264 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,011 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.