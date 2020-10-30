Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

