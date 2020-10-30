Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $107.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

