Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

