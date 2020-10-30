StableUSD Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00007320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $503,940.53 and approximately $793.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

