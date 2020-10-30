Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%.

SMP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $46.56 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

