Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,740,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 200,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

