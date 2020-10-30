STPT (STPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

