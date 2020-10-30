Super Zero (SERO) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00097785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00020637 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 146.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00044253 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

